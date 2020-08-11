With this year’s 17th Annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk a virtual event, people can participate from any location! Run, walk or jog in your neighborhood, at the park, on a treadmill, wherever you choose! Don’t feel like running or walking? That’s OK, too! You can still sign up and receive a T-shirt. Just don’t forget to register for the Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 12.
Register by Wednesday to take advantage of the early bird discount. Sign up online at www.sherrysrun.org or stop by the Sherry’s Run office to complete a paper registration form. Registration for the Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk is only $20 when you sign up by Wednesday. On Thursday, the price increases to $30. Sleep-in registration for the Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk is only $25 when you sign up by Wednesday. This price increases to $35 on Thursday. All registrations include an event T-shirt. Sleep-in registrations include the shirt being mailed after the event date.
The community is invited to help Paint The Town Green in support of Sherry’s Run. Bring awareness and show support for those in the community affected by cancer by displaying a green bow. Stop by the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive, Lebanon on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and receive a bow with a suggested donation of $10.
Sherry’s Run is a nonprofit organization that works throughout the year to provide hope to families battling cancer in Wilson County and surrounding communities by offering emotional encouragement and financial assistance. In addition, Sherry’s Run works to spread colon health awareness by distributing free colon cancer screening tests and providing colonoscopy assistance.
To learn more about the Sherry’s Run organization, please call 615-925-2592. To refer someone for assistance, please call 615-925-9932 or visit www.sherrysrun.org. To make a donation to Sherry’s Run, visit www.sherrysrun.org or mail donations to Sherry’s Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
