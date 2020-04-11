COVID-19 has brought with it a host of unexpected challenges, and for churches that means finding ways for children and families to safely celebrate Easter.
From virtual scavenger hunts to drive-in services, here are some ways local churches are meeting the moment this weekend.
Church Alive
Mt. Juliet’s Church Alive is hosting a virtual Easter scavenger hunt from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, with two Easter baskets up for grabs as prizes.
A list of items will be posted on the church’s Facebook page at 10 a.m., and children can rack up points by searching their homes and sending photos of them to info@churchaliveupc.org. Each item is related to the story of Jesus’ resurrection.
“When we found out we wouldn’t be able to have our regular egg hunt, we knew it would be a big disappointment to the kids,” Church Alive Sunday school teacher Amanda Taylor said. “So we wanted to figure out a way to give them an activity that ties into the Easter story and lets them have a good time.”
The church will also livestream its Easter Sunday service at 11:10 a.m. through its website at www.churchaliveupc.org.
Watertown First Baptist Church
Drive-in church services are a growing trend among faith leaders, and Watertown First Baptist Church has a genuine drive-in for a venue.
Families can stop by the Stardust Drive-In at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday for the church’s Easter service, which Pastor Don Mathis said includes extra worship music to mark the occasion.
Watertown First Baptist is among many churches entering a fourth week of drive-in services, and Mathis said the crowd has grown each week to around 60 cars.
“It’s been very good for people to be able to come together and worship, even though they’re socially distant and in their cars,” Mathis said. “Any folks who want to come out and worship with us are welcome to, and we’ve had groups from other churches join in. It’s just a time for everyone to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord.”
Rocky Valley Baptist Church
Lebanon’s Rocky Valley Baptist Church is taking its Easter egg hunt to the streets so children can stay in the family car.
Inspired by the recent surge of neighborhood “Bear Hunt” games, church members are decorating eggs with poster board to hide in their windows. The hunt itself is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’ll be posting the route on our Facebook page,” Pastor Jason Mull said. “It ends at the church where people can pick up a goody bag with traditionally wrapped eggs and candy … our volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves to bring them to the cars. I was thinking of how the kids could stay safe and still have a fun Easter activity. And parents who come pick up the goodie bag can hide the eggs and candy in their homes later for a more traditional experience.”
The church will also be hosting its Easter Sunday drive-in service at 10:30 a.m. on 5745 Old Murfreesboro Road E. in Lebanon.
New Heart Christian Church
With many churches now opting for virtual services, some have found the demand puts a strain on Facebook’s servers.
After experiencing that firsthand, New Heart Christian Church in Lebanon decided to create dedicated pages for its livestreams in time for Easter, which is expected to prevent any disruptions for viewers at home.
“We’re doing a virtual service on Facebook and YouTube,” Pastor Caryl Strange said. “New Heart Live is the page where you’ll find us on both websites, and we start at 10 a.m. Sunday.”
Easter Sunday will be the church’s fourth week of virtual services, and its second using New Heart Live.
“Doing this has gone very well, and we’ve had a lot of hits,” Strange said. “Not being able to come together for Easter is hard, but we’re trying to go along with our government leaders the best we can and protect our community.”
College Hills Church of Christ
Easter is beginning bright and early for College Hills Church of Christ with a 6:15 a.m. sunrise service broadcast on Facebook Live.
“We’re also having our livestream at 10 a.m.,” the church’s preaching minister Kevin Owen said. “The service is called ‘7 Days that Changed the World.’ People can watch it at www.collegehills.org.”
In addition, the church’s associate minister Wilson McCoy will deliver messages at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on WANT FM, including a county-wide broadcast of “Amazing Grace.”
Global Vision Bible Church
Global Vision Bible Church plans to continue its drive-in services at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, but the parking lot was already full on Good Friday for a more somber occasion.
The church had organized a crucifixion scene with handmade crosses, realistic makeup and period clothing to depict Jesus’ death.
“I wanted to give people a visible representation of what Good Friday really was,” Pastor Greg Locke said. “It wasn’t really a ‘Good Friday’ at all, it was a horrible Friday.”
Hundreds of drivers stopped by throughout the day to reflect on the scene or take photos, and the church will celebrate Jesus’ resurrection with its Sunday service.
“We’ll be broadcasting the service as well,” Locke said. “It usually livestreams on my Pastor Greg Locke Facebook page. We’ve been doing the drive-in services for the past three weeks and it’s continued to grow.”
Mt. Juliet Church of God
Lead Pastor Brian Varnell will conduct Mt. Juliet Church of God’s first drive-in service on Easter Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
The drive-in will be followed by a livestreamed service at 11 a.m., which has become the new normal for the church. By adding the drive-in, Varnell hopes to emphasize the significance of Easter for his congregation.
“We’ll be set up under the awning since it’s supposed to rain,” he said. “We wanted to do a drive-in this time because Easter’s special, and as odd as it may seem to drive to church and sit in the parking lot it offers a little bit of normalcy, especially for older members of our congregation who have never missed an Easter service.”
