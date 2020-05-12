Since there are many people learning the experiences of gardening this year, let’s focus for a few weeks on flowers.
When landscape questions come up, generally most people want “low maintenance.” I want to look at a few perennials that can be grown in full sun and really are the most forgiving for the novice gardener. Full sun means an area gets six or more hours of direct sun during the day. That can be during the morning hours or the evening. Keep in mind the evening hours are harsher that the morning hours.
Daylilies are my go-to perennial for full sun. Even though they are one of the most used perennials by landscapers, I think they still deserve a spot in your full sun area. With over 50,000 hybrids available now they practically come in every shape, size, and color (except for blue and a true white). They can fit nicely in the front of a landscape and some even tower at 6’ now!
Sedums are an excellent choice succulent for full sun and those areas where you need drought tolerant plants. With the diversity of sedums on the market now, some having a creeping habit while others can get tall. The most popular creeping sedum on the market today is “Angelina.” It is a golden form that is pretty much evergreen and changes colors each season of the year. The old standby sedum is called “Autumn Joy” and it is a clumping form with bright red flowers in late summer.
Coneflowers have really changed the plant world around the past few years. They no longer just come in purple, they now come in red, yellow, orange, and everything in between. They are free flowering and will continue on if you dead-head the old blooms off. Another good trait they have is that they reseed. If you are trying to fill in beds for full sun and plant various coneflowers in the bed, they will reseed and fill in the gaps. Here’s a few of my favorite cultivars of Echinacea — “Cheyenne Spirit,” “Magnus” and “White Swan.”
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.