Stress is our response to anything that threatens our physical, emotional, or financial health or survival. A stressor is an event or series of events that harm or threaten people and cause them to respond. When we suffer from too much stress for too long, it is called distress. Persistent, extended periods of negative stress can precede other issues that impact mental wellness.
Stress can impact all aspects of life. Symptoms of stress can differ from person to person. It is important to recognize when you are feeling stressed before the stress becomes chronic.
Emotional
• Moodiness, irritability
• Anger
• Feeling overwhelmed, lacking control
• Difficulty relaxing, restless
• Loneliness, avoidance
• Feeling worthless, hopeless
• Low self-esteem
• Anxiety, panic
Cognitive
• Forgetfulness
• Racing thoughts, lack of focus
• Constant worrying
• Poor judgment
• Pessimistic
Physical
• Lethargy, body fatigue, lack of energy
• Headaches
• Gastrointestinal issues (upset stomach, diarrhea, constipation, nausea)
• Aches and pains, tightness in muscles
• Chest pain, rapid heartbeat, short breathing
• Frequent colds or infections
• Loss of interest in activities
• Nervousness, anxiety
• Dry mouth, difficulty swallowing
• Clenched jaw, grinding teeth
Behavior
• Sleeping too much or too little
• Eating too much or too little
• Procrastination
• Increased use of alcohol, drugs, or cigarettes
• Nervous behaviors (nail biting, fidgeting, pacing)
If you are a Tennessee healthcare provider, medical worker, first responder, or educator, and you want to talk to someone about feelings of stress, anxiety, sadness, or depression related to your work, the Emotional Support Line for Pandemic Stress is staffed by specially-trained volunteers who can help. Please call 888-MHART-TN (888-642-7886) between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• The Emotional Support Line provides free and confidential support, helping callers experiencing increased anxiety due to the coronavirus emergency.
• The Emotional Support Line is staffed by volunteer mental health professionals.
• Emotional Support Line volunteers provide short term, non-professional emotional support to the caller.
• This service does not provide clinical, medical, or therapeutic service.
The phone number provides immediate and live emotional support system for health care workers in Tennessee impacted by COVID-19. Once you call in, you will hear an automated recording describing the service and will be connected to a live volunteer.
Please note that the Emotional Support Line for Pandemic Stress should not substitute for the Tennessee Crisis Line. If you are in immediate danger and have thoughts of self-harm, please contact the Tennessee Crisis Line at 855-274-7471.
For more information on this or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584, ext. 105.
