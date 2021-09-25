“Not everyone likes your dogs.”
I tell my husband this every few months. And each time, he seems utterly shocked, as if this is a complete impossibility.
“You’re crazy. Everyone loves them.”
“No they don’t. When someone recoils as your dogs come running towards them, that means they don’t like dogs!”
“What are you talking about? No one recoils. Everyone loves Charlie and Pippa.”
If you know my husband, then you’ve probably met his dogs.
He’s one of those people who plans his day around how long his dogs will have to be home alone. And if it’s too long, then Charlie or Pippa, or sometimes both, join him at his office.
And I’ve been at his office when people have stopped in to see my husband and instead are met with one of his dogs leaping towards them.
Because these folks usually know that my husband loves dogs, they try to act like they do too. It’s painful to watch. But I instantly can tell that they are secretly praying the furball sniffing and licking them just goes away. Usually because they stiffen and then slightly jerk away while at the same time saying — ‘oh, he’s cute.’ But their eyes are saying help!
Obvious signs of recoiling!
How do I know this? Because, but for tolerating his two dogs, I’m right there with them!
There I said it.
It’s one of those secrets I kept from my husband when we first married. Eventually, however, after raising my voice one too many times as his dogs chewed my favorite pair of shoes, it became obvious I had lied. We’ve been married 26 years now and I still don’t think he’s over it.
Seriously, though, had it not been for me he’d probably be one of those people you see on the news that dies alone, surrounded by the 22 dogs he lived with.
“You’re just jealous they don’t love you like they do me,” my husband always says. Then he proceeds to convince the dogs of this as well. “She says people recoil when they see you. She’s crazy! Isn’t she Pippa?”, said in a creepy-dog lover voice, while staring into the brown eyes of his favorite girl.
It’s a never-ending battle that usually ends with an exasperated eye roll from me and a request that I apologize to the dogs for hurting their feelings, from him.
But, I’m the one that’s crazy!
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.