It’s easy to find gardening myths that are taken for proof nowadays with the influx of information shared on social media and the internet. We’re going to look at some common gardening myths that I get questions about.
The first myth that I have heard is that pine needles lower the pH of the soil. While pine needles are acidic in nature, they do not change the soil pH enough to damage any plants. For many years I’ve heard people say that pine needles will help blueberries grow better since blueberries prefer acidic soils. Pine needles are beneficial to any plant because when they break down, they add organic matter back to the soil. Pine needles do not drop the pH enough to help any acidic loving plant.
The second myth is that soil should be amended before planting any tree or shrub. The major hiccup with this theory is that the trees roots will not leave the amended soil and not grow out into the existing soil. You should always backfill the tree planting hole with the existing soil. I know the soil around Tennessee can be quite crude at times, but this is the recommended practice. The easiest way to help the tree is by adding an organic mulch and allowing it to decompose from the topsoil down. Another problem with this myth is that the amendments will break down faster and the plant will slowly sink further into the ground.
One myth that is still commonly practiced today is topping trees to help control the height. Cutting back a tree will cause an influx of growth. Multiple shoots will come back where you cut and these numerous shoots are actually weaker than the existing branches. The rapid growth of these new shoots are prone to breaking during windy or icy weather patterns. You will have more issues down the road by topping trees. Indiscriminate cutting of branches can also lead to decay on some branches. Please, please, please quit topping trees. It’s a bad practice and it’s ugly as sin.
The last myth is that pruning cuts should be painted over on trees with pruning paint. This practice has really not been pushed for many years, but I still get inquires about it. The tree needs to heal naturally and painting over a wound will prevent the tree from doing this. Painting over cuts can actually slow down the healing process and encourage rot in that area by sealing in water.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
