Recently the pastor of my church spoke of gracious gifts from God. We have all been endowed by special gifts. Some are so pronounced that we hear their music they have composed, books they have written. Others create works of art in many areas in the world of arts or science.
Sometimes we have gifts that are so simple we hardly recognize them. They may not be dramatic or outstanding but they contribute in many ways for our welfare and for many people.
People who are charitable with their money contribute to the well-being of others less fortunate. Their gift of money helps others to obtain what they may need or desire. There are those who contribute their time and energy in working with their gifts of comfort, advice or serving the community in a number of ways.
Each of us a a special gift to give. Explore and see what it is. The hospitality of a person who will cook a meal for others to enjoy. A ride to a doctor gives a senior a gift by a caring person. Volunteering in the places where help is needed such as veterans's organizations, after school help for children, hospital visits to those who welcome a friendly, warm visit.
Individually we can in our own way help someone. Collectively we can accomplish many things. I have seen the results of people working together to complete a task for the community with great success. The back pack program, feed the poor of Wilson County, Habitat for Humanity. This is the proof of a group with an organizational leader and others contributing to the effort can do anything.
Sometimes people who are unable to contribute physically feel useless, and without goals. No matter the age or circumstance something is always available to give. It may be the encouragement of others to do good, it may be the patient listener to someone who needs to vent. Many people do not realize the gift of humor can be distributed to lift the spirt of others.
It is in giving that we feel satisfied, useful and part of the larger picture of our life in our community, church or country.
Find your gift and give generously.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
