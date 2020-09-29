Tennessee Master Farm Manager is a new educational Extension program. The course will focus on solid business principals and efficiently utilizing resources on the farm. The Zoom-based webinar sessions will be held on Tuesday nights for eight weeks starting 6 p.m. Oct. 13. Registered participants will be emailed a Zoom link and instructions the day before each session.
The class will focus on farm financial management. Topics covered are understanding financial statements, business structure, lending, equipment purchasing, trade issues, recordkeeping, tax planning, lease agreements, and farm transitioning.
Any agricultural producer, regardless of location, may register for the Tennessee Master Farm Manager webinar series. As an additional benefit, Tennessee producers who have previously qualified for 50% TAEP cost share, may utilize Master Farm Manager as a recertification.
More information and the registration can be found at MasterFarmManager.tennessee.edu or contact David Bilderback at (865) 200-4545 or db@utk.edu. Mail in registration ends Oct. 6, 2020.
Submitted to the Democrat
