A natural disaster can strike anywhere at any time, in any form, leaving in its wake damage and destruction that affects the financial well-being of survivors. Disaster survivors may be in disbelief, yet anxious to start to put the pieces back together. Resources are available to help survivors take steps toward financial recovery.
UT Extension has developed a comprehensive website dedicated to disaster recovery. Several topics are addressed including information about such disaster-related topics as handling food after refrigeration has been destroyed, including food safety and preservation, what to keep and what to throw out.
UT Extension FCS materials also include information on helping people deal with the trauma of a disaster, which can be frightening to anyone of any age. But a weather event like a tornado roaring through your neighborhood can be especially troublesome for your kids, who may show signs of anxiety and fear days and weeks after the storm hits. These resources will be especially useful as the transition backs to school takes place.
Another impact from a disaster such as a tornado is document loss. Tax information, birth certificates, marriage licenses, financial records and more are often completely destroyed or missing. How do you replace important papers? The site includes pointers as well as information regarding filing insurance claims after a destructive event.
Another resource that has been shared with us by our colleagues from the University of Minnesota Extension is the Recovery After Disaster: The Family Financial Toolkit. The toolkit discusses strategies and provides tools that can help disaster survivors move along the road towards financial recovery. The tools are designed to help families make decisions that are best for their family. Key strategies include documenting important details as well as documenting loss and damaged property for use with insurance claims and to claim property loss on income taxes. In addition, the Toolkit helps survivors assess their financial situation and start to make plans for long-term recovery. Tools are also available to assess short-term and long-term housing options and review the possible assistance and resources that may be available for homeowners and renters.
The Toolkit is designed so that those financially impacted by a disaster can utilize the individual units or use the entire toolkit as their situation requires. Download the Toolkit at https://extension.umn.edu/financial-recovery/recovery-after-disaster-family-financial-toolkit
In addition, a series of six just-in-time videos, Financial Recovery After Disaster Video Series, supports the content of the Toolkit to help families move toward financial recovery following a disaster. The videos can be viewed at: https://extension.umn.edu/financial-recovery/financial-recovery-after-disaster-video-series
For more information on this or other topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584. Our Extension staff extend warm thoughts to all touched by this tragedy. Please reach out to us for additional educational resources, as needed.
