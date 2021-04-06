A group of 12 family and consumer sciences extension agents with the University of Tennessee Extension and representing 12 counties in Middle Tennessee, have worked together to meet the needs of home food preservers. The new program, Extension Explores, will tackle topics ranging from canning, freezing, drying and pickling. Each monthly program will focus on foods in season. Educational information will be shared using research-based information from the most trusted food preservation source, Cooperative Extension.
For more than 100 years, Extension educators have been teaching community members to safely preserve their foods.
“At its root, Extension began teaching young people the value of preserving their foods. Food safety is the most important aspect of home food preservation and we are excited to continue this time honored tradition with individuals and families in our communities,” said Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for Wilson County.
Extension Explores is a monthly program combining internet-based learning using the zoom platform, how to videos, quick tips and recipes using preserved food. Each live session will be offered on the third Friday of the month at 10 a.m. starting in May. Replays will be housed on the UT Extension Central Region Family and Consumer Sciences YouTube channel at https://tiny.utk.edu/UTCRFCS.
“Last year we learned that the need for research-based food preservation education continues to rise and we want to meet the clients in a variety of ways. Integrating various teaching methods will provide multiple learning opportunities for those interested in learning the science and best practice methods of home food preservation,” said Aneta Eichler, family and consumer sciences Extension agent with Cheatham County.
To register for the monthly classes, go to https://tiny.utk.edu/ExtensionExplores21. This link will register participants for all sessions and send a verification email including the link for the zoom sessions. Registered individuals will receive reminders and resources that accompany each session.
For more information on this or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584, Ext. 105.
