Raising kids, eating right, spending smart, living well — that’s the theme of a national Living Well Campaign that is being promoted by the Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, both at the national level and here in Tennessee. The goal of the Living Well Campaign is to provide people with the education and information they need in order to “live well.”
The Tennessee Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences works through the Cooperative Extension Service to offer all kinds of information that will help families achieve a positive, healthy lifestyle. Whether you are trying to manage your diabetes through meal planning and exercise, make decisions about health care and insurance, or get tips on effective parenting techniques, Extension probably has a research-based answer.
What does living well mean to you and your family?
“Our Extension programs are tailored to meet your family’s health and wellness needs at all life stages. Targeting areas such as physical activity, food safety, resource management, diet, and food preparation, Extension can provide you with the resources and education to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” says TNCEP/SNAP-Ed Extension Agent Leslyne Watkins, University of Tennessee Extension, Wilson County.
To make every month a “Living Well Month,” consider these eight tips.
1. Engage children in at least 60 minutes of physical activity on most, preferably all, days of the week. Adults need at least 30 minutes of physical activity. Besides participating in sporting activities, turn on some music and dance. Be creative by assembling an obstacle course or using hula-hoops. Start planning a garden. Take a walk or bike ride in your neighborhood.
2. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. The average adult human body is approximately 60% water, which is found in muscle, blood, brain, bone, etc. Water regulates every living cell’s processes and chemical reactions. It transports nutrients and oxygen. Water helps to maintain normal bowel habits and prevent constipation. Limit the amount of soda and fruit drinks consumed daily.
3. Eat a variety of healthful foods. Be sure to have plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables every day. Most people need at least 4 1⁄2 cups to meet the daily recommendation. Have a glass of 100% juice or sliced banana on cereal for breakfast, enjoy raw vegetables with dip to accompany a sandwich at lunch and have a sliced apple for dessert. At dinner, steam some vegetables and prepare a fruit parfait with yogurt for dessert. Try a new fruit or vegetable. See www.choosemyplate.gov for more information about nutrition for yourself and members of your family.
4. Read, read, read. Go to the library and check out books. Keep the mental stimulation flowing throughout the year regardless of your age.
5. Work on 4-H projects or open-class exhibits for the county fair. Go to https://www.wilsoncountyfair.net for more information.
6. Check out virtual programming offered by our county office on our Facebook page @WilsonCoExtension.
7. Maintain a healthy home. Be sure your smoke detector is working correctly and test for the presence of Radon. Help manage allergies and/or asthma by cleaning and vacuuming regularly to reduce allergy triggers in the home. Avoid accidental poisonings by keeping medications locked up, and cleaning agents and other poisons out of reach of children.
8. Keep your family finances in check. Track your expenses and update your budget regularly. Eat at home often because meals outside of home usually cost more. Plan your menus and use the coupons to help plan your menus. Use leftovers as the basis for another meal.
For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes can be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 Ext. 105. If you are interested in partnering on any relevant programs through TNCEP, please reach out to Leslyne Watkins. Watkins can be reached at lwatkin7@utk.edu Ext. 104 or 616-444-9584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.