The theme for this year’s Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair, which will be held from Aug. 17-26, is 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee.

The Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair will be held from Aug. 17-26 at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon, also known as the Wilson County Fairgrounds.

The fair theme of 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee spotlights every county in Tennessee and remains as part of the 2023 fair theme in addition to the tagline, “All Rows Lead to Tennessee in ‘23.”

