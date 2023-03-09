The Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair will be held from Aug. 17-26 at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon, also known as the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
The fair theme of 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee spotlights every county in Tennessee and remains as part of the 2023 fair theme in addition to the tagline, “All Rows Lead to Tennessee in ‘23.”
The focus on this year’s agriculture commodity promotion Year of Corn fits well with the fair theme. Many interesting and educational corn exhibits will be displayed throughout the fairgrounds.
There will be livestock shows, motorsports events, entertainment on 11 stages, adult and youth exhibits, more than 60 carnival rides for children and adults, and many kinds of activities.
Fiddlers Grove Historic Village will have demonstrations of heritage arts and skills, buildings with museums, exhibits and much more.
Wilson County competitions and exhibits for Wilson County residents who want to participate or compete can be found on the fair website as plans are finalized.
Tennessee State competitions will include: husband calling and mom calling competitions, canning, honey show, livestock shows, motorsports, ham show, hay and field crops, wool fleece show, Bluegrass competition, clogging and talent shows, square dancing, yard and garden art, burger and steak cookoff, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, dog and cat shows, poultry and rabbit shows, fruits and vegetables show, flowers and plant show, 4-H and Future Farmers of America events, wine and home brewing, antique car show, robotics challenge and brick Olympics (Legos).
