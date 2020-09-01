The majority of questions I am receiving right now deal with weak stands of grass and weeds in pastures. Whether it is weed control or reseeding, if the stand is thin, management will be much more difficult, due to decreased forage production and increased weed pressure. Since having a thick stand of grass is so important, establishment of a new stand is a critical part of pasture management. The first few months after seeding will determine the type of stand in the pasture.. Dr. Gary Bates, UT Extension, has the following suggestions to improve your success rate. If attention is paid to a few details, a lot of time and money can be saved and considerable frustration avoided.
Fertilize according to soil test results. Conditions in the field should be manipulated to favor the forage to be seeded. The first step in creating a favorable environment is to provide the nutrients needed for seed germination and seedling growth.
Seeding date is very important for successful establishment of forages. Plant Aug. 15 to Oct. 15. Tall fescue is the most productive during the spring and fall, when temperatures are relatively cool and moisture is hopefully plentiful. The response of a plant to environmental conditions will be even more dramatic when it is a seedling. Plants need to be seeded when temperature, day length and moisture favor the young seedlings.
Plant a high yielding variety. Prior to planting, spend some time finding out which are the varieties that are well adapted to your area. To access this information, go to the UT forages website (forages.tennessee.edu) and click the variety testing button.
Plant 15-20 lb seed per acre. The maximum production from a hay field or pasture can only be achieved if enough plants are present to produce the yield. If only half a stand of grass is present, no amount of fertilizer can be added to produce the maximum yield. It is important to plant enough seed to ensure a full stand. Calibrating the drill or seeder ensures that the proper amount of seed is placed in the field. Do not always depend on the seeding charts shown in the owner’s manuals of drills, whether it is a rented or owned drill. It is useful to determine the seed put out over an acre, and then adjust the seed flow rate to meet the seeding recommendations.
Water is the most critical nutrient for plant survival. Without nitrogen, potash or phosphate, a plant might not be very productive, but it should still be able to survive. A lack of water will result in the plant’s death. When using a no-till drill to plant a forage, you must have adequate soil moisture. Seeds need moisture to germinate. Often there is just enough moisture for the seed to germinate and begin to grow, but before the root system can get established, the seedling dries up and dies from moisture stress.
Don’t plant too deep. The first few weeks of a seedling’s life are the most difficult. When a seed germinates, it must push its way through the soil to the surface so it can receive sunlight. Once in the sun, it can produce its own energy. Until that happens, it must depend on energy stored in the seed to grow. Tall fescue and orchardgrass should be planted between ¼ and ½ inches deep.
Following the steps listed above can help you start out with a thick grass stand, allowing it to be productive and profitable over its life.
For information on Extension programs, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson.
