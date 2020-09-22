As we head into the fall time, I’m not a fan of leaving my garden uncovered for weed seeds to find their way in. I will generally plant a cover crop of some type of greens that I will turn back under in late winter. Anytime you can add organic materials back to your soil it will be a good thing. Adding these organic materials adds moisture retention and nutrients back to your soil. If you are not one to plant cover crops there is one other thing you can try: Soil Solarization.
Soil solarization is a common way of controlling weeds and reducing insect problems in the springtime. It involves covering the bare soil with plastic and allowing it to sit for a period of time to heat the soil. This process also traps the heat against the soil and in turn will reduce weed seeds and insect eggs. During the winter the temperatures can vary significantly, but it can raise the soil temperature to significant amounts. Before you begin placing the plastic over the area, be sure to till the bed and remove any sharp sticks or plant debris that could puncture a hole in the plastic.
Stretch a large piece of plastic that is large enough that you can bury the edges of the plastic to help trap the heat inside the plastic. This will help prevent the wind from picking the edges up and carrying them away. To achieve the greatest temperatures, try covering with a clear sheet of plastic and them placing a black layer on top of the clear sheet.
Its best to keep the plastic on the area for a couple of months to achieve the greatest benefit. Depending on the type of plastics used, they could be reused every year. Some cheaper plastics can degrade fast and may not be able to be reused each year. If you can find a 4-mil plastic that would probably work best for Tennessee gardens.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.