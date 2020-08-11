This entire article will be about my favorite three crops to grow in the fall time and they’re all in the leafy greens category. As I’m writing this I’m planning my gardening in my head and hope to start putting some of those things into fruition this weekend. All of these three vegetables can be directly sown into the garden and can even be broadcast over the area you’re trying to plant. The main thing to remember is to water them in well right after you plant. My rule of thumb is to try and get the seed sown before I know we have a great chance of rain.
Turnips can be separated into two different categories. You have some turnips that form beautiful leaves and do not form an edible root. On the other can you have some turnips that form leaves and will also form a root that is edible. There are many cultivars of turnips but the main two you will see for sale locally are ‘Seven Top’ and ‘Purple Top’. Seven Top is the one that will make the very popular turnip greens. Purple Top is the one that will produce the greens and an edible root also. When sowing these seeds it is easiest to broadcast and then gently take a rake and go over them just barely scratching the surface to ensure contact.
Kale has quickly become my favorite vegetable because of the many health benefits that it touts. I enjoy kale because, for the most part, it will survive the entire winter and we’re able to harvest leaves until spring. Some cultivars of kale can get large, so it may be best to transplant some of the ones that produce larger leaves. If you’re looking to try some newer cultivars of kale be sure to find ‘Redbor’, ‘Wintorbor’, or ‘Darkibor’. These have been some of the newer ones that are extremely high yielding and winter hardy.
My last favorite fall crop is mustard greens. I think the flavor of mustard greens, but for the most part, they’re usually mixed up together when we’re cooking them. You grow mustard greens the exact same way you would grow turnips by broadcasting the seeds and gently raking them in. There is a newer cultivar that has frilly leaves called ‘Green Wave’ and it is one of the All-American Selection Vegetables that has performed well around the entire country.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
