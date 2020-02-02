February is an excellent time to start those cool season vegetables that you will be doing as transplants in the spring. Cool season vegetables are all of those vegetables that can handle cooler temperatures and even handle a light frost. This would include many of the greens, broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower.
As a general rule of thumb, if it forms a head it should be transplanted into the garden. Leafy greens such as turnips, leaf lettuce, kale and mustards can be directly sown into the garden. Depending on weather conditions, many of these cool season vegetables can be transplanted into the garden around the third week of March.
Finding the right spot to start these seeds inside can be tricky. We see seedlings started in windows and that can be good and bad. The main goal of getting good seedlings is controlling the temperature. Not all windows remain a consistent temperature throughout the week. Ideally you will need a good spot in the home that is consistently warm and has good air movement. The main reasons seedlings fail is due to insufficient light. When seedlings are started in a window, they are generally leggy and stretched out. Supplemental light is needed when starting seedlings inside and the light should be placed around 8-10” from the tray. Leave the light on for 12 hours per day and allow the plant to rest for the other half.
It would also be a good time to consider starting seeds at different intervals. One year I planted 16 broccoli plants at the same time and every single broccoli head became mature at around the same time. By adding a few weeks’ in-between sowings, this will help offset the maturity of some of these crops.
Be prepared with some type of a frost cloth if the weather is not ready for your transplants. We know that meteorologists are always correct, but every now and then they are wrong. If we are still getting heavy frosts, your new transplants will need some protection to keep the frosts from damaging the young transplants. Do not use plastic because this can actually trap air and keep it much warmer than it needs to be and cause more damage than good. Use a fabric type cloth that is breathable and each to move on and off each day.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.