Want to make something fun and unique to celebrate Christmas? Grab a friend and sign up to make a beautiful wreath or fun snowman fence at a workshop hosted at Fiddlers Grove Historic Village in Lebanon.
Friday starting at 10 a.m. participants will make a snowman wood sign, have lunch and take a tour of Christmas in the Grove. On Dec. 5 there will be two different workshops with the first starting at 10 a.m. and the second starting at 1 p.m. Participants can choose to either make a snowman wood sign or a wreath. All workshops will be held in the Veterans Building where there is ample room to social distance.
Gwen Scott, coordinator of Fiddlers Grove, is excited to offer these new workshops to our community. She said that they offer a great place to foster creativity while creating a special decoration for the home or a special gift.
To register for the workshops, please call 615-547-6111, email gwen@fiddlersgrove.org or message Fiddlers Grove Historic Village (@FiddlersGroveTN) on Facebook to save your spot. Space is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Cost for one workshop will be $50, and you can attend both workshops on Dec. 5 for $80. Lunch will be provided for those who want to attend both.
To inspire the Christmas spirit further, take a tour through Christmas in the Grove and enjoy the scenic decorations that will surely put you in the holiday spirit. Over 60 buildings are adorned with Christmas wreaths, lights, animated figures and so much more.
Christmas in the Grove will be open for visitors Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 19. For more information about Christmas in the Grove and to purchase admission tickets, go to www.fiddlersgrovetn.com. All CDC guidelines are being following and in accordance with county and state guidelines.
Submitted to the Democrat
