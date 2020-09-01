When it comes to fruits that are easy to grow, I think figs should be on the list. They generally do not have any disease, viral, or insect issues when being grown in Tennessee. The only issue they will battle is the winter temperatures. Winter protection will help this easily grown fruit bounce back after the winter. The last couple of winters we’ve had have been extremely mild and a friend to growing figs in the home garden.
Figs should probably be planted next to a building to help with their winter hardiness. This will also help keep those winter winds down that will kill the tops. The more sun the better your fig will grow. Figs are also well adapted to many soils and do find in our lovely clay ridden growing conditions. Just be sure to not plant them near the septic lines as those roots may block the drain lines.
I mentioned that the one issue that figs will face will be the cold. I think cultivar selection is a good first step and by picking good cultivars that are already grown in Tennessee, this will help prevent unnecessary fig deaths. Apply a heavy mulch or mound up the soil around the base of the fig in late fall after the frost has already knocked back the leaves. I have also seen people layer up decaying leaf matter to aid in protecting the figs.
With probably over a hundred cultivars of figs on the market now, cultivar selection is a must in ensuring your figs survival. Some figs are just not suited for Tennessee and should be grown further south, so be sure to research the selection well. The top cultivars of figs that have been grown in Tennessee for years are “Brown Turkey,” “Celeste” and “Magnolia.”
In the spring wait for the fig to start growth again before assessing which stems were killed back by the winter. This is pretty easily done by scratching the bark or just looking where buds are forming along the stem. In Tennessee, the tops are generally killed back due the winter, but that all depends on how low the temperature gets in the winter. Many of these cultivars will be killed back to the ground when the temperatures reach between 10-15 degrees F. Do not worry though, they always seem to bounce back from the roots and form a shrub with figs that same year usually around August.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.