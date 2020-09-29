UT Extension is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
Fire Prevention week begins on Oct. 4, but being safe in our homes should be something we focus on every day.
According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice-president of outreach and advocacy. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”
UT Extension encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.
The most important step you should take before making a meal is to ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!’ A cooking fire can grow quickly. Many homes have been damaged and people have been injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.
I want to share safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire.
• Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
• If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
• You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
• Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
• Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
To extend National Fire Week, think about how your family can say thank you to our local fire stations. Making cards is a great way to share your appreciation for the service our local fire fighters provide. If you’re interesting in doing something special for your local fire station, call and ask how our fire stations could best be celebrated at these numbers: Wilson County: 615-444-8799, Lebanon: 615-443-2903, Mt. Juliet: 615-754-2552.
For more general information, check lists, activities for children and other resources about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.
For more information on this or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 ext. 105.
