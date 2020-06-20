The conversation goes something like this:
Husband: Do you think they’ll play football in the fall? They better play! It would be devastating if they didn’t play. If they limit fans, then the senior parents should be allowed at every game. I can’t even think about if they don’t play or we can’t watch. Do you know? Have you heard anything from the other mothers? Hello??
Wife: (After an hour of scrubbing the grout in between the bathroom tile, with a toothbrush, on her hands and knees, Wife looks up to find Husband just standing there) I don’t really talk to the other mothers. They don’t seem to like me. Hey, do you know where the heating pad is? I think I’ve broken my back.
Husband: Why don’t you call the principal? She likes you at least. Express how important it is that they play football with the fans watching in person. I’m not watching football on Zoom!
Wife: (Moves on to the laundry) Everybody bring their dirty clothes downstairs! And I mean real dirty clothes, not just the ones you’ve tried on and are now laying on the floor.
Husband: (Follows Wife but isn’t holding any dirty clothes) Did I tell you the coach wants him to gain some weight? Says we need to be feeding him constantly. I bought him some protein powder. We need to be making him shakes every morning. Do we own a blender?
Wife: (Now ready to load the dishwasher, but Husband is standing in her way looking for the blender, that’s on the counter behind him) Can you please move, I’ve got to do the dishes.
Husband: (Moves) I was reading on Volquest.com that some colleges are considering playing but without fans. Can you imagine?
Wife: (Heads to the sofa to finally watch her shows) Hey, did someone move the remote?
Husband: (Comes in holding the remote) I was just about to watch the Michael Jordan documentary. Do you have to watch in this room? This is my favorite room to watch sports in.
Wife: (Gives Husband dirty look as she exits the room) Sure, I’ll just go work on our taxes.
Husband: OK, but don’t forget to make that call about football. But be nice, you don’t want her to not to like you, too, and then you’ll be watching him play from the car. (Notices the look. Looks behind him thinking the look must be for someone else. No one is behind him. Figures she’s probably upset about football, too!)
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
