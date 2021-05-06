I’ve been wanting to address this topic, but I needed to think of a good way to bring it up. All animal manures have been used for centuries for adding fertility to soils for vegetable gardens. These manures can range in fertility and it’s all based on the composting process and the diet of the animal. Manures should be broken down by being composted before being used in the garden. It’s best for them to be out of the animal at least 120 days before being applied to the garden. For crops that are above the ground, 90 days will suffice. Some manures, if applied too quickly, will give a sudden charge of nitrogen to the plant and actually burn the plant.
I’ve had a large number of people over the past couple of years bring in tomatoes that were twisted and curled. These are the results of an herbicide that can be used in hay production now. Not all manure can be used anymore. We have certain herbicides that have a long residual and will actually pass through on hay being fed to the animal. Some of these herbicides include DuraCor, GrazonNext HL, Grazon P+D, and Surmount. The herbicide will then be passed on in the manure, hay, and even the urine. These herbicides are used in hay production to keep the broadleaf weeds at bay while allowing the grass to grow. The residual for these herbicides can actually be a couple of years, if not more. It’s easy to find free manure from local barns, but the issue is sometimes they don’t know all the details about the hay.
If you are offered free manure that you are wanting to put on your garden, do a simple test to see if it affects seedlings. Fill a cup with 50% of the composted animal manure and some general potting soil. Grow something like beans and allow them to grow for a few weeks. If the compost is affected, then you will see some issues pop up. These can include germination issues, gnarly growth, or even death of the young plant.
The one question I get the most is; how long do I have to wait if I put affected manure in my garden? There is no answer because there are a lot of other questions that should be answered before giving an answer. The best answer is to really do your research before applying any manure to you garden lot or in your landscape.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.