The past weeks my activities have been curtailed. No church services, no church meetings, no share groups, no bingo games. These are only a few of the activities we seniors enjoy and look forward to. It is all different now, and for how long we do not know.
What I do know is that I have cleaned my clothes closet and now have a bag of clothes to be taken to the community help center. I do know that my grocery cabinet has a supply of pasta, rice, noodles, beans etc., so I can manage to feed myself (and others if need be) for a while.
But, I have been alone for the past two weeks and it has afforded me the opportunity talk to the members of my family near and far on the telephone. The grandchildren have taken the time to call and inquire of my well being. Nieces and nephews out of state have shown their concern for me and my family here in Tennessee.
It seems in every dark moment we can find a bright spot. I have witnessed kindness and concern from neighbors for each other. We are sharing our food, our positive thoughts and generosity. It sometimes takes a bad situation to bring people together.
I was fortunate to have subscribed to Netflix several weeks ago, but with the schedule of meetings and activities I have had no time to sit for a period of time to enjoy what is available. Lo and behold came the coronavirus and I was given the opportunity to watch (binge watch) several series that have been quite wonderful.. I especially enjoyed the series of “Anne with an E” for all of its episodes. Good acting, wonderful messaging and less stressful than the daily news and talk shows.
More importantly, being “home alone” has made me think more deeply about many things. Relationships with friends, family and regard for what is really important becomes paramount over the trivia we all fall prey to.
I recently heard Gov. Cuomo of New York state say he had conversations with his daughter over the phone that were better than he ever had in person. Sometimes it takes a pandemic for people to come closer to the ones they love and express themselves in a new way.
The news reports are worrisome, the weather is dreary but we are a strong and feisty group of people. We seniors have seen the best and the worst of times. We have experienced many wars, depression and loss of loved ones. We have also witnessed the most innovative times in history, with wonderful inventions, progress in medicine and other advances in our time.
With good thoughts, adherence to the professional advice and most of all our deep faith in God, we will survive and overcome this time of challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.