It can be hard to harness one’s perspective in a way that makes it difficult to complain about life and instead feel grateful for what you have — grateful for everything.
The messy house.
The gigantic zit.
The extra 10 pounds.
The missing pint of Ben & Jerry’s (that disappeared from the hiding place only two people knew about — you and your husband!).
The 15 empty potato chip bags covering your 17-year old’s bed.
During a snowstorm that kept us homebound for much of the week, I had to keep reminding myself of this. It was hard not to appreciate my messy house with a sink full of dirty dishes and a weird smell coming from the dishwasher, when every time the front door swung open, a rush of sub-zero wind came blasting through. Working from home was hard, but at least we could work. We had power and food, and Wi-Fi. That meant we could eat, stay warm, and work. It also meant that we could watch the new Britney Spears documentary, which was excellent, by the way. We had nothing to complain about.
That same week, my sister and brother-in-law in Oregon woke up to the cold and dark and came home from work to the cold and dark. This went on for more than a week. A gas cooktop made it possible to cook and boil water. Since they are healthcare workers (not to mention healthcare workers during a pandemic), they can handle anything. I’m still not sure how they’ve managed working nonstop since February 2020, but they’re used to managing things. Because of COVID, we haven’t seen them in more than a year.
Sometimes it is impossible to NOT complain. More often than that, it’s hard to put on paper how I really feel about something. Especially if those feelings will appear in newsprint for the world (or 10.5 people) to read or might hurt feelings or at the very least cause passerby strangers to give me the stink eye at the grocery store checkout. I can be funny about those feelings, but that too might offend. So, I usually keep my opinion to myself. But I can’t any longer. I’ve hit a wall.
I miss my sister and brother on the West Coast. I miss being with all my brothers and sisters and dad at the same time, in the same room. I miss eating in restaurants and get-togethers of more than six people. I miss hugs and shaking hands. I even miss packed stores and long checkout lines. And I swear on Betty White, I will wear my mask until my dad learns how to work his remote control, or until Harry and Meghan get the respect and security detail they deserve from the royals if that means I can see my sister by this summer.
Sure, there are days where my fingers hurt from pounding the keyboard with enough force that it seems each letter receives an exclamation point, but I treat those columns, the ones that will never see the light of day, like the email complaint I type but never send. It’s one of those things that emancipates you from emotions that, left unsaid (or untyped), would drive you crazy or cause constipation! So, in the spirit of keeping myself regular, I hope you will forgive the complaints in this column.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
