This I know that in my special box of memories I can visit every time the feeling moves me. How wonderful to open it and the scene spills out with vivid detail and with it I am placed within.
To recall a memory and experience it as when it originally occurred is a gift. It is revisiting a special vision and occasion forever embedded. If I were to choose the best and most cherished memory it would be the day when I stepped on the soil of my parentâ€™s origin.
The combination of the reality of the beauty of this land called Sicily and the details of my fatherâ€™s stories about his homeland is the cherished memory never to be forgotten. It seemed as we rode into the town of Trapitello where we rented a villa, the recorded memory of my fatherâ€™s tales came to me in waves of emotion.
The air was permeated by the fragrance of the orange and lemon blossoms and the vision of the mountains, especially Mt. Etna, brought back the stories told to me so long ago. He always remarked the lemons were the size of oranges and the oranges the size of lemons. I came to know that this was the truth.
The road was winding and rocky and we passed simple homes along the way. The sheep and dogs mingled and were mindful of our intrusion. The dogs barked but never made any attempt to halt us. When the villa came into view it seemed like the setting of a foreign movie. The tall poplar trees surrounded the entire area with mountains in the background and sense of belonging to this beautiful setting came over me. A perfusion of color from a variety of wild and cultivated flowers painted a picture never to leave me. The grape arbor within feet from the villa beckoned us to take refuge from the midday sun.
This was the beginning of this experience and the villa was filled with artifacts of the area. A replica of a Sicilian cart decorated in vibrant colors, pottery made nearby in Caligirone placed throughout the villa.
The aroma of fresh basil met us and it was the beginning of a rekindled love affair with the food of our heritage. We enjoyed the many local foods that were so familiar to us and had been prepared by my mother and continued to be enjoyed through the generation who followed her.
This truly was comfort food as we delighted in the fish of the region, pastas as we remembered as children made by hand with love and nourished us both in body and soul.
Most of all as we immersed in the culture in the following days we came to appreciate the warmth of the people, the readiness to accommodate a paisano endeared us even more to the land of my gentitori. This visit to the land of my forefathers was a realization of a dream come true for which I am truly grateful.
How fortunate I am to have this box of memories to be taken out and enjoy time and time again.
