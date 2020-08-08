The Friends of Tennessee State Parks Board of Directors has announced that nearly $6,700 has been awarded to Tennessee State Park Friends Groups and newly forming groups. Grants awarded will fund projects including interpretive signage, gardens, trail markers, a viewing platform and start-up costs to officially form a Friends group.
“We are pleased to offer another round of grant funding to our Friends and congratulate this year’s recipients,” said LeaAnn Carr, president of The Friends of Tennessee State Parks. “The state parks budget has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and being able to offer financial assistance through small grants to our Friends will help make these park projects possible.
Locally, Friends of Cedars of Lebanon received $500 for the butterfly garden restoration
Funding was raised by FOTSP through various events and partnerships, including a silent auction at the 16th annual Friends Conference. These funds have allowed FOTSP to offer up to $500 to help fund small enhancement projects at Tennessee State Parks, and the ability to cover some of the start-up costs for newly organized Friends’ groups. These grant programs have been especially helpful to groups with limited resources.
For more information about FOTSP or to donate to the grants program, please visit www.friendsoftennesseestateparks.org
— Submitted to the Democrat
