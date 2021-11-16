Having an inviting gathering place where socializing becomes the standard is a blessing in and of itself. When you’re a senior citizen who relocated to a new area, that place can take on an even greater meaning.
Nell Highers and Joan Carrow are two good friends who both volunteer at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center in addition to attending several of the events and recreational opportunities. On Saturday, they were carefully constructing displays of the items up for grabs during the senior center’s Christmas shop yard sale.
Both Carrow and Highers are transplants to Wilson County, although Highers is quick to proclaim she is a “life-long Tennessean.” Carrow, on the other hand, lives with her husband and moved to Middle Tennessee from her home in Boston, New York, an area just outside of Buffalo.
While she was pleased with the move, she admitted that making friends in a new place at her age was a bit of a challenge. When she found the senior center, the new friends started lining up.
“The center gives us a reason to all get together,” said Carrow. “Making friends was just a matter of time.”
Carrow is grateful for those friendships, like the one she has with Highers, and she knows that without the center, she might not even know her.
Highers, who lives in an independent senior facility in Mt. Juliet (Carrick Glen), echoed Carrow’s thoughts on the center being a great place to meet people.
“We get to come here and socialize with people our own age,” Highers said. “It’s truly a blessing.”
The center is currently raising funds to try and relocate to a new building. The current building is more than 100 years old and regularly in need of repairs.
Mount Juliet Senior Activity Center Executive Director Valissa Saindon said that the yard sale is only one of many fundraising events the center hosts each year but pointed out that “every dollar counts toward reaching our goal.”
Given the yard sale’s Christmas theme, a lot of the items for sale were Christmas decorations, such as wreaths, lights and Dickens Village displays. The center’s programs and activities coordinator, Mona Tissue, said that the items for sale were all donated to the center at some point during the year.
Saindon explained that Tissue is known throughout the organization as the “yard sale queen,” for her ability to put together these important fundraisers during the year. According to Tissue, the whole process is a time-consuming undertaking, only possible with help from volunteers.
“We don’t turn away donations, so all of them have to be sorted and priced, which is where I come in,” said Tissue. “Getting them out of storage and setting them up is a team effort though.”
Tissue explained that it’s all worth it in the long run, because the yard sales don’t cost the center anything, making the day’s take pure profit.
Saturday’s haul proved to be a smashing success, as Tissue reported the largest single-day yard sale total the center had ever held, bringing in slightly less than $2,000. Tissue estimated that when the center’s members return for activities this week and could potentially shop from the items that were left, it might help them to cross that mark.
