I’ve texted my children every day this week. Both in the morning and at night, and often a few times in between.
I’ve stalked their comings and goings with the cameras set up around our house. And remotely turned on the alarm when they have failed to do it themselves.
I’ve had Becky do random drive-bys. And for good measure, sent their Pappy by the house here and there as well. All without notice of course!
As you may suspect by now, we are not only out of town, but for the first time ever, we’ve left the kids at home ... without supervision.
And not just out of town, but so out of town that if there were an emergency, I’d have an ocean, two plane rides and most certainly an international incident getting myself back home to them.
Their job has been as follows:
1. Make sure your brother goes to school every day this week.
2. Do not lose the dogs!
3. Do not burn the house, flood the house, or in any way damage the house to the point where I’ll have to have something remodeled upon our return.
4. Use coasters. I’m not kidding! Use coasters!
5. Let me reiterate, we have three dogs, we expect to return to three dogs, all of which have been fed routinely all week.
6. Your brother needs to eat, too. Routinely. All week.
7. When I call or text, you are to immediately respond or I’ll think you are dead or have been kidnapped and I’ll call the police to check on you and you’ll be embarrassed.
8. We return Sunday. Do not be late picking us up. And no, we don’t have the Uber app nor are we getting it. We have three kids who drive. You are our Uber.
9. Bring the dogs to the airport.
10. Your brother, too.
Our trip ends tomorrow but the kids tell me there is a deadly Chinese virus that they are now checking for at the airports. They claim we may not be let back into the country.
I’m not sure how they accomplished it, but we suspect the kids are somehow behind the virus and they’ve most definitely lost one of the dogs and their brother!
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column in Angel’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.