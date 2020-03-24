The Wilson County Farm Service Agency has announced an Emergency Conservation Program for tornado damage to farmland in Wilson County. Applications may be filed with the office until May 8, 2020. Due to recent public health concerns, it is recommended that interested persons call to schedule an appointment in advance. You can call 615-444-1890, Extension 2 to make an appointment
Lots of Wilson County farms had tornado debris scattered over their farmland. Removal of that debris may be necessary to the production capability of that farm. Removal of that debris may be one of the things covered by this program if it affects the productive capacity or the land, prevents returning the land to productive agricultural use and is of the magnitude to require either hired or personal labor not normally required in the operation of the ranch or farm.
The program also addresses farm fences that were damaged by the tornado and they may qualify for the cost-share program. The basic requirement is the fences must have been permanent fences with damage caused by the storm and that fences are used for an agricultural purpose. No ornamental fences will qualify for this program
To be eligible for assistance, practices must not be started until an application for cost share assistance has been filed. Then a USDA employee must conduct an onsite inspection and complete a technical needs determination as well as an Environmental Compliance Evaluation
To qualify for ECP cost-share assistance, FSA policy requires that a producer’s total cost of all practices needed must be at least $1,000. A producer qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost share levels not to exceed 75% of their out of pocket expenses. Limited resource, as well as certain socially disadvantaged and beginning farmers and ranchers may qualify for up to 90% cost share.
Although the county office may accept requests and conduct field visits, this does not imply that cost share assistance will be made available
Important Reminder: call the Wilson County Farm Service Agency, 615-444-1890, ext. 2 to make an appointment and get additional information.
For information on Extension programs, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.