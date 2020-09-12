I can remember back when funerals, or wakes as we referred them, were quite an occasion. Folks would dress up in their Sunday clothes to make a visitation to the funeral home or back then in a house where the deceased lived.
Of course the family was grieving and the loss was felt. Lo and behold there were other things going on. People would come in and line up to greet the family members and express their condolences. They would walk up to the casket and more than often remark how well the deceased looked. The color of the dress was perfect, her hair was coifed in a stylist manner. He never wore a tie, why now?
It would go on and on. Guests seated would watch each person as they arrived and comments would be murmured. “She must have had a nose job since the last time I saw her.” “Is that his new wife, she must be 20 years younger then he is.”
Sometimes humor would be exhibited at a funeral. I can recall a cousin whose mother-in-law died and the preacher came to pray and describe what a wonderful woman she was and how beautiful she was. He exclaimed how everyone loved her. (He evidently did not know her that well.) My cousin remarked to my sister who was seating next to him, “Ann, go see if it is my mother-in-law in the casket because he surely is not describing the woman who hated me and liked no one else.”
I know it is disrespectful to speak ill of the dead, but she was not a nice person. She happened to have a wonderful figure for an elderly woman and when she walked in town, many times the truck drivers would whistle at her. When she turned around and they saw her face it resembled a horse and they whistled no more.
On a more serious note, today, especially with the coronavirus, funerals are so different. Many times there can be no visitation or memorials. Expressions of sympathy and condolences are given at a distance.
This time of mourning is important in whatever you are comfortable with. I feel it is an integral part of accepting the loss of a loved one to acknowledge the person and their lives, the good with the bad, the serious with the humor in order to have closure of the loss.
It is not uncommon for those grieving to gather together and remember the events they shared with the deceased and look at photographs to bring back the memory of times gone by.
It is the completion of a life lived and the people we have touched that matters to those we leave behind.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
