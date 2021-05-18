The Year Round Garden Club recently convened on the lawn at the historic Fite-Fessenden House on West Main Street in Lebanon, and the officers for the 2021-22 year led the meeting.
Established in 1949 to promote education about gardening and conservation and to support of community preservation projects, the club is a member of Tennessee District II of the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs Inc., which is a member of the Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and the National Garden Clubs Inc.
New officers are Joey Jane Bradshaw, president; Emily Peyton, vice president; Linda Weast, second vice president; Janet McCluskey, secretary; Sally Kimball, treasurer; and Betsy Sellers, keeper of the archives.
Currently the YRGC members design and maintain the fountain and playhouse gardens at Fite-Fessenden House, as well as the Victorian kitchen garden, in association with the Margaret Gaston Chapter, DAR. The club also created and still maintains the Rain Garden in Fiddlers Grove at the Ward Agriculture Center. In addition to focusing on the environment and education about protecting species important to maintaining plants, shrubs, and trees native to Tennessee, the club hosts a biennial flower show that demonstrates the decorative pleasures in gardening in addition to focusing on topics of interest to new and experienced gardeners.
