This year has definitely been a year of gardening and learning for some folks. It’s exciting to see so many people discover the joys of gardening and hopefully they are starting to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
If you are having problems with something in your garden whether it be bug, disease, or something cultural, be sure to contact me as I’m a free resource to help you out.
With that being said, there are many things that one can do in the garden and still and reap the benefits of throughout the fall time. We are going to look at gardening tasks that we should be doing in July.
First, July is the month that you be preparing for your fall garden. Make sure you have enough soil, containers, and seeds for the cool season garden. Generally, things that form a head that are in the cool season vegetable bracket need to be transplanted as opposed to directly sown by seeds into the garden.
Good examples of things that need to be transplanted are broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts. If it is a leafy vegetable, they are usually directly sown by seeds into the garden. These transplants need to be started about 6-7 weeks before you want to transplant them into the garden. For the most part, these transplants need to be started the second or third week of July for your fall garden.
Secondly, consider planting more zucchini, squash, or bush beans. These are shorter day vegetables and I just planted some new zucchini and squash this past weekend. For the most part, they only take around 45 days from seed to get fruit. This is a great time to extend those days of eating squash since some of you are probably battling the squash vine borer and squash bugs!
Lastly, research ways to safely preserve the produce that you are now eating. Some of you are getting bumper crops and it’s only fitting to put those up for the dark days of winter. I can remember my grandfather’s basement lined with canned food that they had processed all summer. I don’t think there is a better feeling than eating your own vegetables all winter long.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
