Fall is my favorite time to garden since the bug pressure and heat are both minimized. I’ve got my turnips growing and I’m building some frames to put over my spinach and lettuce to see how long I can keep them growing this winter.
This is a great time to ensure success in your garden next year by getting the garden clean. Plant debris can sometimes harbor weed seeds and insect eggs and by eliminating these, you will be reducing the issues from them next year. If you are not growing a cover crop in the garden this winter, try covering the garden with plastic to prevent seeds from germinating.
It’s also a great time to soil test your garden to see where you stand in the ways of nutrients and pH. A soil test will help determine the amount of nutrients that you need to add to help your garden be the best it can be. Also, this is a great time to work on adjusting your pH to the correct amount so that your plants can grow their best. The reason fall is the best time because adjusting the pH doesn’t happen overnight. It can actually take months to actually change the pH and by starting now you are ensuring that it will be correct in the spring.
If you still have plant debris on the garden, take those old clippings and start a compost pile in the corner of the yard somewhere. Any diseased plant material should not be used because the compost pile can keep that disease warm and actively growing until next year. For example, if my tomato died of one of the wilt diseases, that stalk should not be in the compost pile.
The last task for gardeners in October is to prepare your gardening list for next year. The seed catalogs will start rolling out in the next month and it’s easy to get carried away. Stick with things that have worked in your garden and try a few of the new cultivars out also. If you see things that have won the All-American Selections Award, these are cultivars that have performed well across the country and deserve a spot in your garden!
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
