February is the ideal time to do many things in the home orchard. Even though February is the worst historically in terms of weather, there are plenty of things to do in the garden. The best time to prune fruit is February because they are fully dormant. Fruit trees need to be pruned to help them develop a good structure.
There are two main ways to prune fruit trees and it is all dependent on what type of fruit you are growing. Stone fruits (peaches, cherries, plums) need an open center without a central leader. In this system, the central leader is removed. This allows for the best flow of wind and for sunlight to hit the center of the tree. Apples and pears need a central leader, which is going to be the main central trunk.
When pruning there are always a few things to look for when it comes to fruit trees. The first thing I always look for is crossing branches. Branches that are crossed will rub and develop a wound on the tree. One of the branches need to be removed to prevent a wound from being formed. Always cut out diseased or broken branches when you see them. This can occur at any time during the year. Remove any sucks that may have come up from the base of the tree. Most fruit trees are grafted and these suckers need to be removed because they are from the rootstock. This is usually undesirable because the rootstock doesn’t form fruit that is edible. Remove any low and drooping branches. When these develop fruit the branch will usually not be able to support the weight.
When removing any large branches, be sure to cut it in a way to prevent further damage to the tree. First, go about a foot out and cut about 1/3 of the way through the underside of the limb. Then go about 6 inches further out the limb and cut the limb off. This will prevent the limb from peeling back and removing the back down the tree. When you have removed the main weight you can go back and cut off the short piece of the limb that is left. Do not leave any stubs on the tree because this will leave a great place for insects and disease to come in.
My last point in pruning is to never use any type of pruning paint. The tree needs to seal itself off naturally. By painting the limbs, you can seal in moisture that will eventually rot the branch.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.