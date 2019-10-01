As we move from the heat of summer into fall, it’s time to start thinking about letting our gardens rest for the winter. Some of us will plant things such as garlic, turnips, and even collards that will be harvested throughout the wintertime. Those who are not planting things in their fall garden can easily help prepare their garden for next year by planting a cover crop. Cover crops are planted when the garden is bare and this helps in a host of ways for the next year. They can be beneficial to soil by adding nutrients back to the soil once they are turned back into the garden. Another benefit of using a cover crop is minimizing soil erosion and keeping the good soil where it is in the garden.
There are a variety of plants that can be used as cover crops and they are broken down into a few different categories. Legumes have root nodules that contain Nitrogen fixing bacteria that helps add nitrogen back to the soil. Some good examples of legumes are peas, clover, and vetch. Cover crops can also be grasses, which can be cheaper and easier to get established before winter. These can help stabilize the soil and also do a great job of adding organic back to the soil once they’re incorporated back into the garden. Cereal rye, barley, and wheat are all examples of cover crops that are considered grasses. The other crops that we see many people use do not fall in the category of a grass or a legume. I think in Wilson County some of the most popular cover crops are turnip greens, buckwheat, and radishes. Turnip greens, for example, can satisfy two-fold by being used as a food crop and adding back organic matter to the soil. There are two main categories of turnip greens, so be sure to plant the one that you are wanting the most. ‘Purple Top’ develops the large root that is great for cooking and it also helps break up those hard patches of soil. ‘Seven Top’ primarily develops leaves and it is also edible.
In the springtime about 4 weeks before you plant your garden, turn all of these cover crops back into the soil. By turning these under 4 weeks before you plant, this helps these cover crops break down back into the soil.
If you have any questions regarding your vegetables or any other horticultural matter in your garden or lawn, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
