The middle of July is the ideal time to start your cool season transplants that will be planted in the fall. As a rule of thumb, it takes about six weeks from seeding to a usable transplant. This will include any of the cool season vegetables that form some type of a head, such as broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower. Leafy greens can also be transplanted, but most gardeners will directly sow the seed instead of transplanting greens. In Wilson County we will be planting these things in our garden the first week of September.
With the unpredictable weather, they will more than likely be watered to help maintain their health and vigor. We like to get them all established in the garden before any danger of hard frosts. Most of these vegetables can handle light frosts just fine.
Broccoli will take around 60 days from planting to form an edible head. Since there are so may diverse cultivars of broccoli, be sure to find those that are selected for fall time production. They should be picked when the head is still tight, and no flowers have opened. If the head is starting to turn yellow, then it may have been allowed to sit too long in the garden.
Cauliflower grows pretty much the same way as broccoli and takes around 60-70 days to form a head. I think cauliflower will do better in the fall because we get such hot temperatures fast in the spring and sometimes it doesn’t form a head quite right. In the fall it can handle the frost and it seems to do better. Cauliflower needs to be picked when the curds are still white and tight. Sometimes you may need to tie the leave around the head in order to keep the heads white because the sun will sometimes turn them yellow. Many of the newer cultivars will form leaves around the heads to help with the problem.
Cabbage is my favorite things to eat. It can be used in so many ways. In the fall it’s easiest to grow the cultivars that form smaller heads, such as Stonehead. Pick when the heads are firm and dense. Just be sure to look for the mature size of the one that you grew because there are hundreds of types of cabbage available now.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
