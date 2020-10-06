With the influx of home gardening this year, fruits are at the forefront of being the most popular. It’s a great experience to be able to walk outside and harvest fresh fruits and vegetables. This year has shown many people that gardening can be a reality with a little bit of work.
With such a diversity of fruits that can be grown, I want to focus on the brambles which I believe are the easiest small fruit to grow in Tennessee. The brambles include raspberries and blackberries. These need support to help keep the fruit off of the ground and building some type of frame for them to lean on would help out immensely.
Blackberries are the most popular Southern fruit because they can readily be found in pastures and along fencerows. These wild blackberries have thorns while the newer cultivated and named ones are thornless. One interesting fact, once a cane bears a fruit it won’t bear fruit again. The cane that produces fruit should be removed at the end of the season to allow the next cane to grow up for next year’s fruit. They seem to thrive on neglect and all they really need is an open space with sunshine. If you are looking at adding blackberries to your home orchard look for “Triple Crown,” “Navajo” or “Apache.”
Raspberries are probably my favorite of the brambles because I like the flavor better! They will form root suckers and eventually form a thick hedge. Support is suggested for raspberries, but once they’re in a thicket they usually manage themselves. There are various colors of raspberries including black, purple, and even yellow. I don’t think you can go wrong with the plain red ones and look for the cultivars “Heritage” or “Caroline.” These two cultivars seem to be the hardiest ones to grow in Tennessee.
There are a few issues that can happen to brambles, but they’re pretty mild. One issue that we had this year was called “white drupe syndrome” This is caused when part of the fruit never matures correctly and it leaves a white appearance on the fruit. It is caused by weather related issues such as sunburn as the fruit matures. The fruit is still edible and it’s not a cause of concern!
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
