Which fruits and vegetables stay fresh the longest? How much water should you have on hand in case of an emergency? How will you manage if you are quarantined and cannot shop for groceries for an extended period? These questions and others like them have been answered in a new publication from University of Tennessee Extension.
“COVID-19 is obviously everyone’s focus right now, but how many of us are actually prepared to self-quarantine?” asks Janie Burney, UT Extension nutrition specialist with the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences. “Few families have what they need at home to face a crisis situation, but we hope to provide guidance that helps families be more prepared.
In case a family member falls ill and everyone must self-quarantine, Burney suggests families have on hand an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen or pre-prepared items, and ready-to eat items like peanut butter or protein bars. A minimum of one gallon of water per person per day is also suggested.
Be Prepared: Food and Water in an Emergency (Publication D 81) is available to read or download online at the UT Extension website: utextension.tennessee.edu. You may also contact Shelly Barnes at sphill24@utk.edu to receive this publication va email. The direct link to the publication is https://extension.tennessee.edu/publications/Documents/D81.pdf
UT Extension provides a gateway to the University of Tennessee as the outreach unit of the Institute of Agriculture. With an office in every Tennessee county, UT Extension delivers educational programs and research-based information to citizens throughout the state and provides equal opportunities in all programming and employment. In cooperation with Tennessee State University, UT Extension works with farmers, families, youth and communities to improve lives by addressing problems and issues at the local, state and national levels.
For other nutrition resources for families or for other crisis management resources,, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 extension 105 by leaving a voice message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.