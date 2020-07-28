This year I’ve tried to bring the hummingbirds into my garden and it’s been a success.
Since I have a daughter who was born right before the quarantine, my favorite thing to do is sit on the porch with Ellie Pearl and watch the hummingbirds fight. I’m assuming they’re fighting because everything is so good in my flower beds.
We did purchase another hummingbird feeder and it has added to the excitement each morning. They will quickly empty a hummingbird feeder within a few days and we try to be diligent in keeping it full. If you are using a hummingbird feeder, the standard recipe is 4 parts water to 1-part sugar. Cornell strongly recommends against using red dyes because there is no research proving that the red dye is safe for hummingbirds. A simple clear sugar mixture is best!
Another way to help bring in the hummingbirds is by using the correct plants. This year I filled part of my front flower bed with a salvia called “Red Hot Sally.” Hummingbirds prefer a flower that is tubular in shape and salvias fit the bill. Since this salvia is an annual, it will bloom continually until frost and I love the amount of flowers it is putting on. Salvias can either be perennial or annual and most salvias are great about bringing in the pollinators.
Cuphea is a plant that gets little attention, but it really does a great job of attracting pollinators. Sometimes people will call this cigar plant because each tubular flower looks like a tiny cigar. I’ve also seen it called firecracker plant. There is one cultivar of cuphea that seems to be the best though and it is called “Vermillionair” and it sure packs a punch of flowers. If you see cuphea for sale, pick one up and try it out and I’m sure you won’t be disappointed.
One last plant that would help encourage hummingbirds in your flower beds is red hot poker. These have recently been hybridized heavily and there are a number of great cultivars out on the market today. The added benefit of red hot pokers it that they are perennial and do not need to be replanted each year.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
