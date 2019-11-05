I don't mean to be redundant but one of the major challenges beef cattle producers have is the way they manage feeding the herd. Focusing on pasture and grazing management is undoubtedly one of the most economical means of decreasing hay feeding requirements. But, for most folks, feeding some amount of hay is and will likely always be a necessary component of winter feeding programs. Unfortunately, we rarely have a good understanding of the nutrient content -- what we'll refer to as "quality" -- of the hay. Here are three reasons why conducting a forage analysis is recommended.
Reason 1 -- Would you rather be proactive by preventing a problem, or reactive to that problem by managing the fallout? I receive quite a few emails and phone calls that go something along the lines of…"It turns out my hay wasn't quite as good as I thought it was. Now my cows are going into the calving season in a poor state of body condition and I've had quite a few weak calves. They can't seem to keep themselves warm, and I've already lost a few. What can we do to fix it?" Conducting a forage analysis prior to the onset of the winter feeding season allows you to identify an issue with forage quality on the front-end. You can then put the analysis results to use by implementing an economical supplementation strategy that will prevent an issue caused by lower than expected forage quality.
Reason 2 -- How good are you at visually evaluating forage quality? Unfortunately most of aren't quite as good at evaluating forage quality as we think we are. Within the range of most "cow hay," that visual appraisal is often misleading, and the analysis results that follow are often disappointing. They're disappointing in that they serve as proof that our guesstimate wasn't as close as we thought it was, and what we ranked highest, may actually be lowest in terms of energy and protein content. Either buying or growing and baling hay is not cheap. That guesstimate often causes what we thought we were getting as a good buy on as "cheap" hay to become "expensive" hay. Conducting a forage analysis to provide an impartial and objective evaluation of forage quality is a good investment for any beef cattle producer. When put to use, it can be a valuable tool to decrease feed costs.
Reason 3 -- Conducting a forage analysis through the UT Soil, Plant, and Pest Center, which is offered in cooperation with the UT Beef and Forage Center (www.utbeef.com), costs between $17.00 for the "basic plus" test. What else can you do that has the potential to have a substantial impact on your entire herd? But rather than focusing on how much conducting a forage analysis costs, how much could not conducting one cost you?
Aside from the nutritional impact on your herd, conducting a forage analysis can play a crucial role in evaluating your hay production practices. Think of it as a quality assurance test. And if you're buying your hay, it's an equally valuable tool that can be used to estimate the value of your purchase, or preferably, potential purchase. Having access to forage analysis results on hay before making a purchase can help you to keep that "cheap" hay from turning into "expensive" hay. These are just a few of the reasons why I HIGHLY RECOMMENDED -- Conduct a forage analysis, and make it a part of your normal management program.
Don't forget the Tennessee Forage and Grassland meeting is Friday at the Rutherford County Extension Office. A great program is planned. Registration, 8:30 a.m., program begins at 9 a.m.
For more information on these and other programs, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.