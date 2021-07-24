For the seventh consecutive year, Historic Lebanon has been named an “Accredited” Main Street America organization, the nationwide program’s top tier of recognition.
Based on the program’s criteria, this tier “signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and a proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.”
Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. said in a press release, “We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s Accredited and Affiliate programs and their dedication to advancing economic opportunity and quality of life in their downtowns.”
Frey added, “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs have demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to champion small businesses, drive recovery efforts, and lift up their communities. I am inspired by their efforts and know that these Main Street programs will continue to help their districts flourish in the next stages of recovery.”
Despite the pandemic, in 2020, $331,000 of private and public money was invested in the Lebanon Main Street District. Historic Lebanon Executive Director Kim Parks said in an email that this resulted in rehabilitation work to 13 historic buildings, two new murals, and infrastructure improvement to the southeast quadrant of the square.
Parks broke down those numbers, with $250,000 invested from private sources that requested to remain confidential, while the remaining $81,000 was budgeted from public funds for improvement projects like the southeast quadrant of the square, the veterans mural at 320 W. Main St. and the Messages of Hope mural at 133 S. College St., both Wilco Murals projects.
“As we all pivot in this pandemic economy, the continued investment in our historic downtown core adds to the economy for the entire community and shows our commitment to supporting our local businesses,” said Parks. “Our program is all about using historic preservation for a positive economic impact.”
Of the program’s continued accreditation status, Historic Lebanon Chairman Ryan Sprouse said in the press release that they were “proud” to be recognized, and the program would continue with the mission of “revitalizing Lebanon’s public square and surrounding neighborhoods.”
To be recognized for this honor, Historic Lebanon’s performance is evaluated by the Tennessee Main Street Program, under the TN Department of Economic and Community Development, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet ten rigorous performance standards.
Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
The 10 sets of accreditation standards are:
1. Has broad-based community support for the commercial district revitalization process, with strong support from both the public and private sectors
2. Has developed vision and mission statements relevant to community conditions and to the local Main Street program’s organizational stage
3. Has a comprehensive Main Street work plan
4. Possesses an historic preservation ethic
5. Has an active board of directors and committees
6. Has an adequate operating budget
7. Has a paid professional program manager
8. Conducts a program of ongoing training for staff and volunteers
9. Reports key statistics
10. Is a current member of the Main Street America Network
Historic Lebanon’s focus is to preserve the historic buildings, increase tourism, entice more entrepreneurs to the district and to create a sense of place in the city’s historic downtown core. Parks said it’s important to use the historic properties in new ways to create a vibrant area with restaurants, retail and office spaces as well as urban living.
Another goal of the program is to curate a more walkable downtown with public green spaces, a direct connection to the commuter train station through a walking trail and the installation of public art. These improvements will create a gathering place for locals and ideally increase tourism to Lebanon’s downtown.
Tennessee Main Street Director Nancy Williams said in the press release that being a Main Street America community is a special mark of distinction, and represents a commitment to continual improvement, community engagement, and rigorous outcome measurement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.