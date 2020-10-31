Trick-or-treating is alive and well in Wilson County despite worries that COVID-19 would cancel the Halloween tradition.
However, city officials are asking the community to stay home if sick and follow safety precautions to prevent the virus from spreading.
“Basically, just use common sense,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “Be careful where you go, and keep your face covered.”
Other recommended guidelines: social distancing, using hand sanitizer and making sure to swap costume masks for cloth masks when ringing or answering doors.
“There’s been comments made that they’re all going to be wearing masks anyway,” Lebanon Police Department Sgt. P.J. Hardy said. “But it’s not the type of mask that’s going to be effective at protecting people. Those plastic and rubber masks typically have holes in the eyes, mouth and nose, all the places where an infection can come in. So we want people to please wear cloth masks and socially distance whenever possible.”
Children and parents are cautioned against wearing a costume mask and a face mask at the same time because the CDC considers it a breathing hazard. Those under the age of 2 and those with trouble breathing should avoid wearing masks entirely.
“There are other options for folks who have concerns about trick-or-treating,” Hardy said. “Several people are organizing drive-up solutions or more controlled walk-up solutions. We were out at one last week where people held out butterfly nets to collect candy.”
Mt. Juliet residents are asked to follow the same guidelines when it comes to COVID-19, and both the LPD and MJPD are stressing the importance of general safety precautions.
“Through the afternoon and night, patrol staff levels and presence in neighborhoods will be increased,” MJPD Capt. Tyler Chandler said in a news release. “However, police need residents’ help to ensure Mt. Juliet’s streets can be as safe as possible. Any unsafe mischief or driving behavior should be reported to the police department immediately so it can be stopped. Also, police will be monitoring parking on city streets. Visitors and residents should be mindful of where they park, so the roadway is not blocked.”
Children are at a higher risk for fatal pedestrian accidents on Halloween, so the Mt. Juliet Police Department is offering reflective bracelets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday at police headquarters.
“Parents always need to remember to be vigilant and not let their kids run free,” Hardy said. “There are certain neighborhoods we see higher traffic in on Halloween, so we’ll extra patrols in those areas. We also recommend children wear lighter colored costumes so it’s easier for motorists to see them crossing the street, and ask that families always use the crosswalks.”
