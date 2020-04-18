This too shall pass.
We have all heard this expression many times over. I am sure we all thought it was in a verse in the Bible. Not so, I have learned. But it is something we say to mourners, and people who are suffering and in situations such as we are experiencing today.
I have faith that the saying will come true. When or how it will reflect our behavior after our dealing with the dreadful coronavirus is going to be evident. We are all aware how we have taken for granted the things we normally do and had available to us in past. It changed our lives for this period like never before experienced in our country, community and our household.
Whoever heard of social distancing before? Sure when we were trying to avoid being near someone who permeated body odor in our midst we utilized this option. Not shaking hands or embracing our friends and loved ones was only when we were annoyed or to show our displeasure.
Now some new habits are being formed. It has been the rage in our community to wear handmade masks to avoid spreading or transmitting the virus. Our neighbors and friends who are generously making these masks are giving us choices of decorative materials to fit our personalities or our interests. I now see dogs, cats, even fish patterns on revue. It could also be your favorite sports team covering your nose and mouth.
Rubber gloves are the new fashion. They are proscribed and utilized to keep those nasty viruses away. Make sure to wash them, and especially your hands often each day.
We are now sharing more each day on the internet, telephone, Zoom and Facetime. This is the safest form of keeping in touch with friends and family. I must admit I found myself to be a dinosaur with some of this. I realize how the young in our community have the advantage over us.
We elders are sharing our recipes, our prayers our reflections of the past with each other and realize what we all take for granted and miss.
There is an upside to all of this going on. It is a time for us to spend time alone with ourselves. Read the books we have set aside in the past. Clean our closets, bake some cookies and pray often any time of the day.
We can and should reflect how fortunate we have been, most of us, most of our lives with the abundance of blessings that only a time like this lets us stop and review.
Hopefullly this too shall pass and we are more aware of what we have and what we do not need, but take the time to be grateful.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
