Crapemyrtles were relatively easy to grow and generally were pest free. That is until the crapemyrtle bark scale (CMBS) reared its ugly head in Tennessee about 10 years ago.
This insect first popped up in Memphis and within a few years made its way across Tennessee. It was probably transported on material that was purchased and moved across county lines. If your crapemyrtle is infested and this goes unchecked, it can eventually weaken your tree or shrub. It is spreading so easily because homeowners will have crapemyrtles lining their driveway on both sides. All it takes is for one to become infected and it will go down the entire line.
CMBS feed by piercing the bark and sucking the leaves, stems, and any other part of the plant. You will see the plant decline in growth and flowers. It will appear to have stopped growing and this is usually a sign that something is wrong with your crapemyrtle.
It’s easy to identify. It will be white, or gray raised scaly areas on the bark. CMBS will resemble snow and will be on the bark especially in the forks of branches. Over time the scales will exude honeydew. This sticky substance on the leaves and the bark will turn black — we call this sooty mold. Sooty mold grows on the waste of insects and will completely cover the entire plant over a short time.
Treatment is necessary if you start to see CMBS popping up in your landscape. During the growing season applying a systemic insecticide will help and has shown good control. It should be applied during the months of April — July. Horticultural oils can also help slow down the spread. If you first see them during the winter, using a dormant oil will help suffocate and kill them. This can only be applied during the winter months when there are no leaves on the plant. You can wash them off with a soft brush, but I have even seen people use a power washer to knock them off before applying an oil-based insecticide.
I love crapemyrtles and I have a few in my landscape. This insect will be here to stay, and we’ll just have to learn how to deal with it. I don’t believe this insect is a reason for us to quit planting these beautiful plants because I think crapemyrtles are one of the main plants in the Southern landscape.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.