With the influx of new gardeners this year, many are looking at establishing a home orchard.
Fruits are generally long-lived and if they are cared for properly will supply an abundance of fruit over a long period of time. If you are looking at fruits that are easier to grow in Tennessee, try the smaller fruits such as the brambles and blueberries. Blueberries do prefer a very acidic soil and other than the acidic soil they will perform great. When we move up to the tree fruits, that is when we move into the higher maintenance category. Tree fruits that have a stone fruit though, are generally more pest prone. Those stone fruits will include peaches, cherries, and plums.
The first thing anyone who is establishing a home orchard should consider is the level of maintenance you want to tackle. All fruits will need some level of maintenance such as pruning though, but some such as the larger fruits will require a strict spray schedule in order to harvest fruit. I always want to encourage those who are starting an orchard, to just start small instead of planting many plants at the same time. It’s always good to see how challenging it can be just growing a few fruits!
The second thought you should consider is the amount of sun you will receive in your orchard. For the most part, fruits in Tennessee require full sun. This means that the fruits will receive at least 8 hours of direct sunlight during the day. If they receive less than that it will generally mean less blooms, which results in less fruits.
The last thought you should consider is trying to find those cultivars that are disease resistant. Many of the diseases can be controlled by planting cultivars that are resistant to that specific disease. For example, cedar apple rust is very prevalent in Wilson County and there are three cultivars of apples that are somewhat resistant to cedar apple rust. These cultivars are Freedom, Liberty, and Enterprise. If you are looking for fruits to plant, try and find these newer ones that are resistant to diseases. This will help reduce the amount of diseases and will reduce the amount of pesticides you will have to use.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
