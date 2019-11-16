How fortunate to live a full rich life. Wait a minute. What does that mean? To most people it means their status at this point of reaching the chronological years. Does it really mean that? I guess it can be the perspective view of the person.
I have come to the conclusion after much research, soul searching and deliberation that it can be something completely different and more meaningful. A book that has inspired me to reevaluate is "The Gift of Years." The author, Joan Chittister, brings to the reader a perspective that is clearly a pathway to re-examining our lives with a new emphasis. (Maybe new to me and not others more enlightened than I am.)
Our early formulative years prepare us with the tools we need. Our proper behavior, our foundation in faith and the rules we should live by. This is the guide good parents should promote and teach.
Then begins the long and hard battle of attaining, achieving and retaining. These years come early in our adult life. We strive to be educated in order to obtain the knowledge we need to get good jobs. We compete with others in our socio-ecomomic stratum and want what they have. The better homes, the bigger cars and more exotic vacations.
We begin to start our families and continue to strive for better education for them, programs to foster their interest in such as sports, music and other competative activities. And so, the circle continues.
The changes begins as we mature and the children leave to venture out. Our status can, and does change with age and physical limitations and financial security can be questionable.
All is not lost in this approaching stage of life. We can enjoy the fruits of our labor. We can utilize the wisdom we have gained on the journey to this point of life. It is now that the gathering or accummulation is really not so important. It is the inner inventory we can recall and utilize to enrich our lives. It is in the emptying that we retain what is most important.
Now we are free to do or not do what we want without restrictions or approval. We can venture to follow a path we could not take before because of obligations. We can leisurely read, listen to music, enjoy friends and family with a relaxed atmosphere. This is a time for spiritual growth preparing us for the acceptance of whatever we need to help us through the inevitable stages to follow.
We come to the final stage with wisdom, love, acquiescense and there lies the culmination of a full life.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
