With more and more people eating at home, it is important to understand how to adapt recipes to make easier on the home cook. Many recipes can be cut in half or thirds. Use the following measurements if you would like to make 1/2 or 1/3 of a recipe.
How to make ½ of a recipe:
When the recipe calls for:
• 1 cup, reduce to ½ cup.
• ¾ cup, reduce to 6 tablespoons
• 2/3 cup, reduce to 1/3 cup
• ½ cup, reduce to ¼ cup
• 1/3 cup, reduce to 2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons
• ¼ cup, reduce to 2 tablespoons
• 1 tablespoon, reduce to 1-1/2 teaspoons
• 1 teaspoon, reduce to ½ teaspoon
• ½ teaspoon, reduce to ¼ teaspoon
• ¼ teaspoon, reduce to 1/8 teaspoon
• 1/8 teaspoon, reduce to a Dash
How to make 1/3 of the recipe:
When the recipe calls for:
• 1 cup, reduce to 1/3 cup.
• ¾ cup, reduce to 1/4 tablespoons
• 2/3 cup, reduce to 3 tablespoons + 1-1/2 teaspoons
• ½ cup, reduce to 2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons
• 1/3 cup, reduce to 1 tablespoon + 2-1/3 teaspoons (or round to 1 tablespoon + 2-1/4 teaspoons)
• ¼ cup, reduce to 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon
• 1 tablespoon, reduce to 1 teaspoon
• 1 teaspoon, reduce to Generous ¼ teaspoon
• ½ teaspoon, reduce to Scant 1/8 teaspoon
• ¼ teaspoon, reduce to Scant 1/8 teaspoon
• 1/8 teaspoon, reduce to a Dash
Here are some more
tips for adapting your
home recipes:
• It may be easier to make the entire recipe for baked goods and freeze half.
• When reducing recipes, you may need to use smaller saucepans, skillets and baking pans. The time for baking smaller amounts of food may be less.
• The standard size egg for recipes is the large egg. To halve an egg, break it, mix it together with a fork and use 2 tablespoons. Refrigerate the rest and use in an omelet or scrambled eggs within two to four days.
• A 9 x 13-inch pan holds 14 to 15 cups; when halving a recipe use a square 8 x 8-inch pan or a round 9-inch pan. When using a different pan size, try and keep the depth of food the same.
• Reduce the oven temperature by 25°F when substituting a glass pan for a metal one.
• To help divide recipes, remember:
• 1 cup = 16 tablespoons
• 1 tablespoon = 3 teaspoons
• 1 cup = 8 fluid ounces
• 1 fluid ounce = 2 tablespoons
• 1 pound = 16 ounces (weight)
• 1 pint = 2 cups
• 2 pints = 1 quart
• 1 quart = 2 pints
For more resources on adapting recipes, see this list from Kentucky State Research and Education: https://www.ksre.k-state.edu/humannutrition/nutrition-topics/easytasty.html
For more resources for a healthy life, you may contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent with UT-TSU Extension in Wilson County, sphill24@utk.edu or at 615-444-9594, ext 105.
