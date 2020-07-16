Everyone snacks, and those of us who are working from home may be snacking a little more than usual. Snacking doesn’t have to be a bad thing! Actually, snacks can help keep us full to prevent overeating at our next meal and provide energy during the afternoon slump or before exercising. There are many different foods we can choose as snacks and many places we can visit to pick-up snacks such as grocery stores, convenience stores and the drive-thru. Let’s take a look at a few ways we can make smart snack choices.
1. Prepare Ahead of Time. You know you will want a snack. Pre-slice fruits and veggies. Have snacks ready for grab and go by having
them pre-packaged or buying pre-packaged snacks like string cheese and granola bars. Whole fruits like bananas, apples and oranges are also a great option!
2. Control the Portion. Snacks aren’t meant to replace meals. Watch your portion sizes by reading the nutrition label and pre-portioning your snacks to keep you full until your next meal without overeating.
3. Work in the Food Groups. Think of snacks as an extra way to get in all your food groups. Consider how you can add in fruits, vegetables, dairy, protein and whole grains into your day.
4. Pair with Protein or Heart Healthy Fats. Include a protein or heart healthy fat with each snack to help keep you fuller longer. Nuts and seeds, nut butters such as peanut butter, hummus, eggs, avocados, cheese and yogurt are great foods to help with satiety!
5. Satisfy the Crunch. Sometimes you want the crunch! Try raw fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots, celery and peppers. You may also like plain or lightly buttered popcorn or whole grain crackers.
6. Find the Sweet Spot. We all occasionally get a sweet tooth! Fruit is a great option since it is naturally sweet! You might even enjoy a piece of dark chocolate, fruit smoothie or a trail mix with some chocolate mixed in.
There are unlimited options when it comes to snacking. The key is always moderation and balance, and using these tips can help you snack smart and feel good about your snack choices. Consider adding some of the recommended foods to your grocery list this week.
For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes can be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.
