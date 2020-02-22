A few days ago a very interesting story started trending online … again.
It’s one that dominates water color conversations, late night punchlines and everyone’s social media feed. “Man donates testicle for a $35,000 payout.” As soon as I read the headline, two thoughts crossed my mind. The first, “That’s insane!” The second, “Oh my God, I have three boys in my house! That’s not insane! That’s $105,000!”
While the validity of the actual payout to the man who allegedly collected the cash is questioned by news outlets, it still makes for entertaining family conversation.
When I was a sophomore in college, a friend told me about a program at an area hospital where females between 19 and 34 years old can donate their eggs for $8,000 to $10,000. I seriously looked into it. Meaning I called, they sent me information and I put it aside soon after reading that weight gain should be expected. It’s always been my experience that if a side effect of weight gain is possible, it will definitely happen to me. It’s one of the few things that come easy for me. Even though I didn’t do it, it would have been awesome to get a check for $8,000 that I didn’t have to pay back.
The day after my $105,000 realization, I decided to (jokingly, of course) broach the subject with my husband.
“Did you hear about the man who donated a testicle and got paid $35,000?”
He immediately stopped what he was doing and said, “Are you kidding?! I have two!”
I told him how nice it was that he would be willing to sacrifice so much but, he was forgetting about our two little tax deductions.
“Between you, Jacob and Jackson, that’s $105,000. I don’t think you really NEED both anyway.”
Our oldest chimed in and gave his two cents.
“Can’t you just take the jar on your bedside table to the hospital and donate dad’s yourself?”
The three of us went back and forth with clever little puns for a few minutes. We talked about what we could do with the money. While Jacob and I spent our fictitious share on frivolous material things, Jay was equally excited talking about what he would do with his share … put it in the bank and watch it grow.
By this time, Jackson, our youngest, had made his way downstairs. He zipped his backpack, slung it over his shoulder and before walking outside said, “Since I only have one eye, I think I should keep both of my balls. That’s only fair.”
He had a point.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
