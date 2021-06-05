So the other day, my husband decided to grocery shop.
Not completely out of the norm as he often stops for “his” essentials on the way home: milk, orange juice, Cheerios, salsa and Tostitos. As long as my husband has these five things (and his show “Blue Bloods”), he is a happy man!
Being the good husband that he is, he texted me “is there anything you want while I’m here?”
I texted back — “black olives, goat cheese, sparkling water, coconut chips, dark chocolate with sea salt.”
And that, in a nutshell, is how the fight started.
“Why can’t you eat like a normal person! I’ll be here all day looking for this garbage!”
“Seriously? It’s five things. If it takes you all day, then that’s on you!”
So when he walked in the door, two hours later, I knew it wouldn’t be good.
I waited a few minutes before meeting him in the kitchen to find him putting away his full fat gallon of milk, the family size cheerios box (that only he eats) OJ (without the pulp because, you know who, will gag if he sees pulp) and enough salsa and tortilla chips to host a party.
“Where’s my stuff?” I inquired, as wives do.
“Over there. And before you start, I looked for coconut chips and even asked the guy that worked there and he said they don’t have them.”
“Start? I don’t know what you mean by start but I buy them there all the time!”
“I don’t know what to tell you but he works there and said they don’t have it. They probably stopped carrying them because you’re the only person in town buying them.”
But the fact that I didn’t have my coconut chips would turn out to be the least of my problems as I began to pull my essential items out of the bag.
“You bought me olives in a can? Have you ever seen me eat olives out of a can? Oh my gosh — this isn’t goat cheese, its Mozarella string cheese and seriously, you got me a Kit Kat!!”
He cracked open his jar of salsa and proceeded to dip a chip.
“You didn’t specify not to buy olives in a can. White cheese is all the same and I wasn’t about to ask anyone where dark chocolate with sea salt was after dealing with the coconut chip fiasco! You need to eat more regular food. That’s why you are always hungry and angry.”
And with that, I grabbed my sparkling water and Kit Kat and proceeded to retire for the evening.
Hangry for sure!
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
