I’ve always enjoyed meeting new people.
So when I met Samantha this past weekend, it was a real treat to find out she was an attorney, just like me. She was a brunette, like me. She liked to laugh, like me. We were on our way to becoming fast friends ... that is, until she called me “ma’am.”
And odd endearment for your new bestie, don’t you think?
Turns out my new gal pal is 27 years old, which seemed perfectly OK at the time because, in my mind, I am forever 29.
As the evening progressed she called me “ma’am” two more times, and with each “ma’am” I aged an entire decade. Turns out that if I had had a baby at 22, then Samantha could be my child. And just like that, this old girl was ready to go home.
Geez! When did I get old enough to be a 27-year-old’s mother?
When did shopping for cute reading glasses become my new thing?
When did listening to podcasts on Blue Zones become my obsession?
When did my remembering a phone number become a test for early onset dementia?
And when, WHEN, did those furrows between my brows become permanent??!!!
I used to drive by retirement communities and not think twice. These days I watch their commercials and the idea of dinner clubs, indoor walking facilities and one floor living sounds rather appealing.
At 29, everything is possible!
At 49, you’re looking across the table at your long lost daughter named Samantha hoping you get home before the rain moves in!
The next morning, I texted Samantha to get her email address as we’re going to be working on a project together. She quickly responded with the boundless energy of someone who isn’t going to want to hang with me at the retirement clubhouse anytime soon.
I sent her back the “thumbs up” emoji. She was already making me tired.
Determined to not go gently into the night, I called Becky.
“Hey, we need to find someone to give us Botox
and then we need to find a Soul Cycling class or something fun like that to keep us young.”
“Soul Cycling? That’s in Nashville. I’m not driving there. The traffic is crazy and by the time the class is over it would be dark and .....”
“It’s fine.” I said. “I made a new friend, Samantha, and she can drive us!”
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
